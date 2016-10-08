Cross Country: Gaining ground – After narrowly missing state berth, determined Rangle makes strides

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 8, 2016

Tags: Cross Country, Decatur, Decatur Cross Country

After winding through the 5,000 meters of the Mae Simmons Park course in Lubbock last fall, the race for the final individual state qualifier came down to mere feet.

At the finish line, Decatur’s Alan Rangle found himself just on the wrong side of the line. Rangle ran 16:37.99 to finish 23rd and as the 11th individual not on one of the advancing teams – one spot from moving ahead to Round Rock.

“Point 7 seconds. It’s stuck in my brain,” Rangle recalls. “I’ve been playing what I have to do since that day.

“I really want to go to state. I’ve been close the last two years.”

With extra motivation, Rangle has tackled each workout with desire and a fierce drive. Rangle is coming off two strong races in Keller in the past two weeks, finishing in the top 20 in 6A fields. Saturday morning, Rangle will run at the Reunion Run in Decatur at Joe Wheeler Park.

Decatur coach David Park is challenging Rangle at the meet to attack the course and bid for a personal record.

“This week, we’re pulling the watch off. We’ve got to find where the bottom is,” said Park, noting that Rangle has not reached his full potential.

Rangle agreed that he still has room to improve.

“I still have a long ways to go,” he said. “[Coach Park] wants me to get out there, not control myself and go out like crazy. I like trying new things. We’ll see how it goes.”

That ability to grow and adapt has helped Rangle along with increasing his workload.

“He’s truly become a student of the sport,” Park said. “Sometimes you go to work out and just want to get by. He wants to get better and you see it daily.”

Rangle has cut significant time off his times from last year. He won the Rick Neill Invitational in 17:23. He’s stayed competitive against strong 6A runners.

“When you start finishing in the top 10 in 6A meets, you’re running with people that will help you improve,” Park said.

But Rangle is not just concentrating on his times. With him at the front, he is hoping to guide the team to make a bid at the District 9-4A title and trip to Round Rock.

“I want us to get past regionals,” Rangle said.

Throughout the summer, he led workouts with the rest of the team following his lead.

“Even though he’s a junior, he carries a lot of weight with the rest of the team,” Park said. “He’s about what they are doing. He’s about everyone getting better.”

After last year’s disappointment of finishing fractions of a second short, he knows what he’s training for.

“I have to focus on what I want,” Rangle said.