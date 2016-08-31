Cross Country: Eagles take second at Greenhill Relays

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Tags: Cross Country, Decatur, Decatur Cross Country

The Decatur Eagles quartet of Alan Rangel, Anthony Rodriguez, Luke Cobb and Parker Cullop teamed to finish second Saturday in the 4A division at the 32nd Greenhill/Luke’s Locker Six-Mile Relay.

The Eagles relay finished in 30 minutes and 57 seconds – 12 seconds behind District 9-4A rival and meet champion Sanger.

Decatur coach David Park was impressed with the performance.

“For us and Sanger to end up that close and not even find each other in the race is amazing,” Park said.

The Lady Eagles squad of Taylor Butler, Vanessa Sanders, Audrey Baker and Elizabeth Culpepper took seventh in the 4A division in 39:34.

“The girls ran well. We’re still trying to figure everyone out,” Park said.

The Eagles and Lady Eagles will run in the Marcus I Invitational in the elite 5K at Denton’s North Lakes Park Saturday morning. The girls race starts at 7 a.m.

“The stakes go up,” Park said. “We’ll put our top seven in the elite division. We’ll know more about ourselves after this meet.”

In the 5A/6A class at Greenhill, the Northwest Texans ran 31:10 for 14th.

The Lady Texans grabbed ninth in 37:50.