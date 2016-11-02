Cross Country: Eagles, Bulls finish short of state bids

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Cross Country, Cross Country, Decatur, Decatur Cross Country

Putting five runners in the top 30 finishers, the Decatur Eagles at the finish line appeared poised to wrap up a trip to state Saturday.

But by the slimmest of margins in a tight six-team race, the Eagles found themselves on the outside looking in.

Decatur finished fifth with 108 points – one back of fourth-place Kaufman, who took the final state berth. The Eagles were just five points behind the region champion Melissa. Sanger and Center were second and third with 105 points.

“I hurt for them,” said Decatur coach David Park. “We ran well. We didn’t run poorly at all. It just wasn’t in the cards. Five points separating five teams. That’s incredible.”

Two Decatur runners earned state bids as individuals. Alan Rangle took 10th, completing the 5K in 17:08 to earn a trip to Round Rock and the University Interscholastic League cross country championships.

Rangle was in eighth after the first lap around Lynn Creek Park, but couldn’t hold the spot.

“It wasn’t my race,” he said. “[On the second lap] I blacked out for a second and lost my concentration.”

He will be joined by Charlie Doubrava, who ran as a fill-in for an ill Parker Cullop, and took 21st in 17:29.

“I was disappointed we didn’t get in as a team. It was my job taking Parker’s spot, who is a really talented runner,” Doubrava said. “They gave it their all. I know everyone ran their best.”

Anthony Rodriguez ran 17:33 for 24th. Matthew Ashmore took 28th in 17:30. Luke Cobb finished 30th in 17:39.

Oscar Palomo was 46th in 17:55 and Triston Read 53rd in 18:06.

The Bridgeport Bulls were one spot back of Decatur with 117 points.

“We were so close last year and we were there again,” said Bridgeport coach John Tuggle.

The Bulls qualified three runners for state for the second straight year – Eric Aguilar, Salvador Garcia and Manuel Garcia.

Aguilar finished sixth in 16:59. He stayed in the top six the entire race.

“I just took off fast and tried to keep my pace,” Aguilar said.

“I’m excited about state. I’m ready to compete.”

Salvador Garcia, who missed several of the early meets with an injury, took 13th in 17:15.

“I ran good. The second lap I tried to catch as many people as I could,” he said.

His brother, Manuel, was four spots back, running 17:21.

Rigo Alvarez took 39th in 17:47. Devin Geninatti was 50th in 18:01, Jose Hernandez 55th in 18:09 and Nathaniel Phillips 100th in 19:09.

BOYS

REGION I

5A

TEAMS

1. El Paso Austin … 93

2. Grapevine … 94

3. Northwest … 134

4. Dumas … 164

5. Canyon Randall … 168

6. Aledo … 209

7. El Paso Eastlake … 236

8. Azle … 251

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS

1. Graydon Morris, Aledo … 15:11

2. Butare Rugenerwa, Amarillo … … 15:33

3. Michael Abeyta, El Paso Hanks … … 15:36

4. Grayson Barber, Colleyville Heritage … 15:50

5. Dylan Knight, Canyon … 15:55

6. Aaron Gilliam, El Paso Irvin … 15:57

7. Harrison Tillman, Aledo … 16:07

8. Josh Terrazas, Dumas … 16:07

9. Sergio Lara, Plainview … 16:14

NORTHWEST INDIVIDUALS

18. Jacob Webster 16:29; 31. Tucker Dunn 16:49; 39. Carson Hughes 16:54; 48. Jarred O’Connor 17:01; 53. Joseph Thomas 17:04; 82. Colton Kelly 17:32; 135. Tyler Allen 18:12

3A

TEAMS

1. Tornillo … 28

2. Presido … 85

3. Wall … 133

4. Jim Ned … 196

5. Holliday … 200

6. Brady … 218

7. Slaton … 235

8. Crane … 238

10. Boyd … 261

17. Paradise … 462

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS

1. Daniel Amaya, Tornillo … 16:37

2. Jesse Ortiz, Presidio … 16:49

3. James Sheriff, Holliday … 16:55

4. Eric Fulton, Holliday … 16:57

5. Juan Rivera, Tornillo … 17:03

6. Shaw Atchley, Childress … 17:15

7. Cesar Gonzalez, Tornillo … 17:15

8. Adrian Morales, Tornillo … 17:15

9. Justin Vigil, Shallowater … 17:16

10. Nathan Solis, Tornillo … 17:27

BOYD INDIVIDUALS

22. Connor Richardson 17:59; 45. Gauge Fahlin 18:37; 58. Tristan LeMasters 18:48; 76. Colton Lawson 19:15; 92. Blake Rodgers 19:36; 121. Manny Garcia 20:25; 142. Lucas Loya 21:13

PARADISE INDIVIDUALS

52. Matthew Eisen 18:43; 98. Justin Culp 19:45; 135. Michael Passariello 20:56; 136. Kobe Wakefield 20:57; 153. Michael Aldape 21:36; 170. Blaine Gibson 23:30

REGION II

4A

TEAMS

1. Melissa … 103

2. Sanger … 105

3. Center … 105

4. Kaufman … 107

5. Decatur … 108

6. Bridgeport … 117

7. Mabank … 183

8. North Hills … 202

9. Canton … 258

10. Celina … 341

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS

1. Elijah MacKey, Melissa … 16:16

2. Ben Splain, Argyle … 16:36

3. Reza Mohideen, North Hills … 16:44

4. Dylan Thomas, Crandall … 16:52

5. Christian Rivera, Kaufman … 16:58

6. Eric Aguilar, Bridgeport … 16:59

7. Antonio Chavez, Center … 17:01

8. Jackson Scribner, Melissa … 17:05

9. Jesus Leija, Kaufman … 17:08

10. Alan Rangle, Decatur … 17:08

DECATUR INDIVIDUALS

21. Charlie Doubrava 17:29; 24. Anthony Rodriguez 17:33; 28. Matthew Ashmore 17:38; 30. Luke Cobb 17:39; 46. Oscar Palomo 17:55; 53. Triston Read 18:06

BRIDGEPORT INDIVIDUALS

13. Salvador Garcia 17:15; 17. Manuel Garcia 17:21; 39. Rigo Alvarez 17:47; 50. Devin Geninatti 18:01; 55. Jose Hernandez 18:09; 100. Nathaniel Phillips 19:09

2A

TEAMS

1. Valley View … 35

2. McLeod … 88

3. Bland … 93

4. Avery … 94

5. Alvord … 131

6. Sulphur Springs North … 159

7. DeLeon … 173

8. Big Sandy … 205

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS

1. Garrett Gonzalez, Valley View … 17:42

2. Houston Tipps, Valley View … 17:48

3. Francisco Garcia, Valley View … 18:14

4. Luis Cardial, Valley View … 18:21

5. Sammy Sierra, Martins Mill … 18:26

6. Matt Newton, Archer City … 18:28

7. Sean Stoffels, Lindsay … 18:32

8. Broady Flach, Windthorst … 18:38

9. Justin Wooten, Bland … 18:44

10. Enrique Ibarra, Rivercrest … 18:47

ALVORD INDIVIDUALS

13. Matthew Johnson 18:59; 31. Matthew Edwards 19:37; 32. William Martin 19:37; 42. Clay Stark 20:06; 52. Colton Parker 20:22; 65. Alex Vargas 20:49; 74. Parker Raines 21:19

REGION III

1A

TEAM

1. Saltillo … 38

2. Miller Grove … 51

3. Graford … 112

4. Sulphur Bluff … 142

5. Blum … 146

6. Priddy … 185

7. Zephyr … 216

8. Slidell … 227

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS

1. Albert Serrano, Miller Grove … 17:00

2. Luke Brignon, Miller Grove … 17:40

3. Klay Howard, Covington … 17:45

4. Justin Rodriguez, Tioga … 17:50

5. Dakota Patridge, Saltillo … 18:05

6. Lyle Bench, Saltillo … 18:06

7. Zach House, Priddy … 18:07

8. Jake Pelerose, Miller Grove … 18:09

9. Walker McGill, Saltillo … 18:11

10. Turner South, Sulphur Bluff … 18:14

SLIDELL INDIVIDUALS

16. Hunter Horner 18:36; 55. Dillon Fortune 20:27; 59. Ryan Smith 20:45; 62. Ben McCasland 20:48; 65. Carlos Gonzalez 20:52; 73. Humberto Hernandez 21:11; 94. Kyler Carnes 22:14

GIRLS

REGION I

5A

NORTHWEST INDIVIDUALS

39. Emma Frandsen 20:04; 59. Lindsay Klasek 20:29

3A

TEAMS

1. Clyde … 97

2. Jim Ned … 118

3. Holliday … 131

4. Slaton … 156

5. Brock … 178

6. Cisco … 185

7. Wall … 210

8. Paradise … 253

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS

1. Jayden Fiebiger, Wall … 12:44

2. Madelyn Merrell, Idalou … 12:51

3. Abigail Davis, Jim Ned … 13:03

4. Ivy Guerra, Tulia … 13:05

5. Landri Edgar, Cisco … 13:06

6. Lauren Peter, Jim Ned … 13:06

7. Kylee Choat, Grape Creek … 13:07

8. Makayla Boatman, Tolar … 13:07

9. Megan Smith, Clyde … 13:08

10. Mckenzie Gibson, Cisco … 13:15

PARADISE INDIVIDUALS

30. Alex Pye 13:51; 46. Kaycee Martin 14:13; 51, Hannah Beth Pearson 14:19; 62. Allyson Black 14:27; 89. Amanda Cherryhomes 14:49; 93. Madi Mitschke 14:54; 147. Emerson Adams 16:07

REGION II

4A

TEAMS

1. Kaufman … 49

2. Decatur … 107

3. Canton … 140

4. Argyle … 145

5. Anna … 167

6. Sanger … 194

7. Gilmer … 236

8. Crandall … 250

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS

1. Kylie Purifoy, Crandall … 11:30

2. Karen James, Canton … 11:39

3. Jasmin Venegas, Kaufman … 11:44

4. Lanie Rodgers, Argyle … 11:53

5. Juliana Bratcher, Canton … 11:56

6. Makenzie Fox, Decatur … 12:01

7. Sophie Knautz, Lebanon Trail … 12:01

8. Vivian Glick, Kaufman … 12:01

9. Andrea Gandara, Kaufman … 12:02

10. Leshia Dickerson, Ferris … 12:04

DECATUR INDIVIDUALS

12. Audri Baber 12:06; 13. Elizabeth Culpepper 12:06; 24. Taylor Butler 12:17; 71. Hadley Carter 13:14; 74. Ana Martinez 13:15; 109. Vannesa Sanders 13:48

2A

TEAMS

1. Hamilton … 37

2. McLeod … 127

3. Era … 128

4. Valley View … 138

5. DeLeon … 145

6. Goldthwaite … 212

7. Lindsay … 245

8. Seymour … 268

17. Alvord … 438

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS

1. Sydney Lengefeld, Hamilton … 11:51

2. Sydney Reynolds, Valley View … 12:03

3. Kylee Medina, Goldthwaite … 12:17

4. Caitlin Hall, McLeod … 12:35

5. Kaytlyn Sweatman, Simms Bowie … 12:39

6. Madeleine Mehaffey, Hamilton … 12:47

7. Abigail Kllian, Hamilton … 12:48

8. Skylar Tatum, Lindsay … 12:54

9. Kaitlyn Rodriguez, Era … 12:58

10. Willow Johnson, Hamilton … 13:00

ALVORD INDIVIDUALS

44. Cazat Carpenter 14:03; 87. Abbi Bloomer 14:57; 130. Macie Dickerson 15:48; 131. Cydney Bailey 15:48; 134. Rami Fritz 15:53; 151. Vivian Watts 17:38; 155. Katlynn Putnam 18:24

1A

TEAMS

1. Miller Grove … 50

2. Blum … 76

3. Saltillo … 151

4. Priddy … 173

5. Tioga … 185

6. Sidney … 238

7. Yantis … 249

8. Saint Jo … 266

11. Slidell … 307

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS

1. Sienna Collins, Saltillo … 11:57

2. Alex Evans, Priddy … 12:12

3. Cassidy Seaney, Miller Grove … 12:38

4. Aleigh Bessonett, Miller Grove … 12:40

5. Maddie Hooker, Yantis … 12:55

6. Emma Rodriguez, Blum … 13:00

7. Angel Veloz, Covington … 13:02

8. Cassidy Barfield, Gordon … 13:07

9. Morgan Klohn, Tioga … 13:08

10. Rosa Schones, Miller Grove … 13:14

SLIDELL INDIVIDUALS

48. Kayson Roof 14:42; 59. Sam Rambsel 15:05; 66. Sydney Keating 15:14; 82. Bailey Meyer 15:52; 113. Lisbet Licea 17:17; 127. Ashley Mayabb 18:41