Cross Country: Bulls win title at Bowie

Published Saturday, October 1, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Cross Country, Cross Country

With their full complement of runners for the first time, the Bridgeport Bulls dominated the Bowie Rabbit Run Wednesday.

Sweeping the top six spots, the Bulls took the title.

Eric Aguilar won the race in 16:41 on the 5K course. Manuel Garcia finished second in 17:14. Jose Hernandez ran 17:25 for third. Devin Geninatti finished fourth in 17:34. Rigo Alvarez took fifth in 17:48.

Running his first meet of the season, Salvador Garcia finished sixth in 17:58.

“This was the first meet that the top seven boy runners ran together,” said Bridgeport coach John Tuggle. “We still have some competition for the sixth and seventh spots. It looks like, health willing, we may pull it together in the final weeks of the season.”

The Bridgeport Sissies finished second led by Melanie Guzman’s win in the girls race.

Guzman ran 13:18 on the 3,200-meter course. Angelica Fraga took second in 14:05. Karen Ibarra ran 14:27 for ninth, Kendra Smith 12th in 15 minutes and Yadira Cervantez 14th in 15:46.

Juanita Perez took 17th in 16:26 and Jennifer Huerta 23rd in 17:11.