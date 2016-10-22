Cross Country: Bulldogs, Parker capture titles

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 22, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Cross Country, Cross Country

Alvord freshman Colton Parker held off a pair of Perrin-Whitt runners to capture the District 11-2A title Wednesday.

Parker finished the 5K course in Poolville in 18:14 – 12 seconds ahead of Perrin-Whitt’s Zach Tucker.

Parker led a parade of Bulldogs in the top 10 on the way to capturing the team title with 25 points. Perrin-Whitt took second with 43 and Poolville third with 59.

The Bulldogs advance to the Class 2A Region II race at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie Oct. 29.

Clay Stark finished fourth in 18:44. Cody Putnam turned in an 18:53 for fifth. William Martin ran 19:08 for sixth. Tanner Petree took 10th in 19:42 as the fifth Bulldog finisher.

Parker Raines ran 20:08 for 12th and Alex Vargas 20:46 for 17th.

The Alvord girls took third in the 3,200-meter event with 74 points to advance to regionals. Era won the district with 16. Poolville was second with 51.

Chico finished fourth with 95.

Alvord freshman Cazet Carpenter took 10th in 13:49. Abbey Bloomer ran 14:30 for 14th. Macie Dickerson was 20th in 15:57, Rami Fritz 22nd in 15:59 and Cydney Bailey 23rd in 16:02.

Chico’s Adafne Chavez ran 15:35 for 17th. Whitney Renfro was 19th in 15:47, Michaela Martin 27th in 17:05 and Paige Leal 28th in 19:47.