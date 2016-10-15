Cross Country: Boyd, Paradise set for district – Jackets host 8-3A races

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 15, 2016

The Boyd Yellowjackets hope for a little home field advantage Monday morning.

Instead of traveling to Wichita Falls, the Yellowjackets will host the District 8-3A cross country championships on the Boyd High School campus.

The races start at 9 a.m. Monday with the varsity girls race. The varsity boys follow.

“The kids are excited to run here,” said Boyd coach Oscar Hernandez. “We need to go out and take care of business.”

The Yellowjackets will face a tough challenge from Holliday, which is led by James Sheriff, who turned in a 16:24 in the 5K last week at Reunion in the 6A/5A race.

“Holliday is tough,” Hernandez said. “They have two solid kids with Sheriff and [Eric] Fulton. We’ve got to get up there to three, four and five to have a chance.

“If they edge us out, we can still move and maybe two of us can get out in Lubbock.”

The Yellowjackets have turned in a solid fall, running against elite fields at the Lubbock Invitational and McNeil Invitational. Last week in the 4A-and-under division at Reunion, Boyd took fourth.

“We’re peaking at the right time,” Hernandez said. “We’re doing what we need to do to run well at Lubbock.”

Sophomore Connor Richardson turned in a huge personal record last weekend, finishing in 16:34.

“He’s never broke 17. He’s getting better and better each week,” Hernandez said.

Gauge Fahlin and Tristan Lemasters were right around 17:30. Hernandez expects Manny Garcia and Colton Lawson to also be under 18.

In the girls race, Paradise and Holliday will renew their rivalry.

With Cryslan Tucker, Holliday edged out Paradise the past two years. Tucker is now running at White Oak.

“I can’t wait to see how the kids do. Everyone is running good and they are ready,” said Paradise coach Karin Essig.

Throughout the fall, Paradise has competed at meets featuring several hills to prepare for the regional course.

“We needed to run the hills for the workouts,” Essig said.

The Lady Panthers will face strong lead individuals from Holliday, Henrietta and Nocona. Paradise hopes its strong pack will lead them to the top.

“We hope to take advantage of running in a pack,” Essig said.

Several Lady Panthers have take turns leading the team this fall. Alex Pye was the team’s lead runner early. Hannah Beth Pearson, Maddie Mitschke and Kaycee Martin have all pushed toward the front. Ally Black was the team’s second finisher at the Graham Invitational Monday after running in the sixth spot most of the season.

“They are all right there. They all look strong,” Essig said.

The top three teams and top 10 individuals in the varsity races qualify for the Class 3A Region I race Oct. 29 at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock.