Cross Country: Battle expected at 9-4A meet

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Thursday morning over the 5K course at Joe Wheeler Park in Decatur, the showdown for three regional spots in the 9-4A boys race will take place.

Argyle, Bridgeport, Decatur and Sanger are all expected to be in the mix for the league title, and one will be seeing their season end a step short of the Class 4A Region II race in Grand Prairie.

The boys race will follow the girls’ 3,200-meter event at 9 a.m.

“There’s four good teams and someone will have to go home,” said Bridgeport coach John Tuggle. “We’re pretty hopeful. We know it’s a big challenge. We’ll have to show up.”

Decatur coach David Park agrees with Tuggle.

“It’s the best district in the state. I could see the three teams out of our district being three of the four teams advancing at regionals,” Park said.

Both Decatur and Bridgeport sent teams to the Region I meet last year.

Bridgeport returns its three state qualifiers – Eric Aguilar and Salvador and Manuel Garcia. Aguilar turned a 16:46 on the course at the Reunion Run Oct. 8. Salvador Garcia ran 17:02 and Manuel Garcia 17:04.

“Right now, we’re about 95 percent,” Tuggle said. “Hopefully, we’re 100 percent Thursday.

“Those three are still fighting to get where they were last year. Our top four have really stepped it up. We’ll need our fifth runner to run well.”

Since the start of the season, Park has been impressed by the growth in his team behind lead runner Alan Rangle.

Rangle, who ran a 16:20 at Reunion, is expected to challenge for the individual title with top runners from Argyle (Ben Splain) and Sanger (Bryson Bassinger).

“The winner will likely come out of those three,” Park said.

“I’m pleased with where we are at. They’ve kept improving.”

Anthony Rodriguez and Luke Cobb were under 17 minutes at Reunion.

In the girls race, Sanger and Decatur are expected to battle for the title. Both teams were at less than full strength when they ran together at Reunion.

“It’s anyone’s guess how it’s going to shake out,” Park said.

Taylor Butler turned in a 12:20 at Reunion finishing a second behind Argyle’s Lanie Rodgers.

Butler, Rodgers and Sanger’s Audrey Springer, who is coming off an injury, are expected to be at the front.