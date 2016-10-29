Burkburnett stuns Decatur, 48-42

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, October 29, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Football, Football

Marcus Jackson’s dash to the end zone from nine yards out with 2:39 left lifted the Burkburnett Bulldogs to a stunning 48-42 victory over the Decatur Eagles.

Jackson ran for three touchdowns and threw for three more in leading Burkburnett (1-8, 1-3) to their first win of the season. Jackson threw for 223 yards, completing 24 of his 33 attempts and added 93 yards on the ground.

The loss dropped Decatur (5-4) to 2-2 in District 4-4A Division I, heading into the finale with Sanger next week.

The two teams traded the lead throughout the game.

Jackson’s 34-yard touchdown pass to end the first half gave Burkburnett an 18-14 halftime lead.

Payton McAlister, who ran for 133 yards and two scores, put Decatur in front with a 15-yard scamper in the opening minute of the second half.

After Jackson answered with his first touchdown run, Dane Fitzgerald ran the ensuing kickoff back 92 yards. The Eagles took a 35-26 lead with 2:08 left in the third on a 6-yard pass from Wilson Hicks to Moses Ramos.

Burkburnett fought back to take the lead with back-to-back scores. Kolby Youngblood scored from 11 yards out. He finished with 201 yards on 23 carries.

McAlister’s 6-yard run to pay dirt with 6:16 gave Decatur the 42-40 lead. The Decatur defense that allowed 521 yards couldn’t make the advantage hold.

Decatur finished with 394 yards.