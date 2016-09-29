Bulls roll past Benbrook, 63-42

By Richard Greene | Published

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Football, Football

The Bridgeport Bulls’ struggling offense found an elixir Thursday night against the Benbrook Bobcats.

The Bulls rolled up 541 yards in a 63-42 victory over Benbrook in the non-district finale at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth.



“We needed it. Words can’t explain how bad we needed it,” said Bridgeport sophomore quarterback Jason Faulkenberry. “We’ve been having such bad offensive nights the last couple Fridays. To come out tonight and play really well is real motivating and helps us get ready for next week and district.”

With the victory, Bridgeport evens its record at 3-3, heading into the District 3-4A Division II opener next week at home against Graham.

“It’s hard to tell where we are,” said Bridgeport coach Danny Henson. “We’ve played five weeks in the Division I ranks and came out kind of bad on a couple of them. Tonight, we finally got to play the first 4A Division II school. I don’t really know where we are. Until we line up with our district opponents, it’s hard to tell.”

The Bulls found some footing on offense. The unit that managed only one touchdown in the previous eight quarters, found the end zone four times in their first 21 plays Thursday. Grayson Mathes scored three times in that span on runs of three, six and seven yards.

The Bulls rushed for 163 yards. Cole Barton had 81 yards and touchdown runs of 16 and three yards.

The duo of Faulkenberry and Marcellus Johnson provided the electricity to the Bulls offense. Faulkenberry connected with Johnson for passes of 61, 66 and 74 yards. The final two in the fourth quarter went for touchdowns. The longest came with 55 seconds remaining and put the game away.

“Marcellus did great. He got open. I got the ball on him and he did the playmaking,” Faulkenberry said.

Johnson finished with the three grabs for 191 yards.

Faulkenberry went 15-for-21 for 378 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

“They hooked up on some really big plays,” Henson said. “That’s something we’ve been missing this year — big explosive plays.”

Bridgeport needed the explosive plays to stave off Benbrook, who gave the Bulls’ defense fits.

Running back Quintan Jackson ran for 184 yards on 39 carries with two touchdowns. His 74-yard sprint to the end zone with 11:39 remaining brought Benbrook within six, 48-42.

The Bulls defense, which allowed four touchdowns of 30 or more yards, held Benbrook scoreless on its final three drives to preserve the win.

Benbrook finished with 399 yards. Benbrook quarterback Jack McMillan threw for 217 yards and three scores.

“We had a few guys that got hurt, and we had a few guys that came in and didn’t play well in their spot,” Henson said about the defense. “Benbrook played hard. They have a really good running back. In their week off, they shored up their blocking and gave him some space.”

The Bulls’ defense gave Bridgeport a head start with Abe Huerta gathering a fumble on the second play and running it in 7 yards for a touchdown just a minute into the game.

Bridgeport’s initial lead didn’t last long. Benbrook blocked the extra-point and Trevor Beare returned it 90 yards for two points.

Benbrook took its next drive 62 yards with Brandon Johnson scoring from 49 yards out on a pass from McMillan to give the Bobcats a 9-7 lead. It was Benbrook’s only lead of the night.

Bridgeport 63, Benbrook 42

Bridgeport 20 14 7 22 – 63

Benbrook 9 7 19 7 – 42

First Quarter

Bridgeport – 10:46, Abe Huerta 7 fumble return, kick blocked

Benbrook – 10:46, Trevor Beare 90 kick block return on PAT

Benbrook – 6:09, Brandon Johnson 49 pass from Jack McMillan, Hudson Samons kick

Bridgeport – 5:21, Grayson Mathes 3 run, Efrain Deluna kick

Bridgeport – 2:48, Mathes 7 run, Deluna kick

Second Quarter

Bridgeport – 8:34, Colton Waters 47 pass from Jason Faulkenberry, Deluna kick

Benbrook – 3:25, Brandon Johnnson 30 pass from Jack McMillan, Samons kick

Bridgeport – 1:03, Mathes 6 run, Deluna kick

Third Quarter

Benbrook – 8:12, Devin Rowe 36 pass from Jack McMillan, Samons kick

Bridgeport – 7:49, Cole Barton 16 run, Deluna kick

Benbrook – 3:44, Quintan Jackson 1 run, kick failed

Fourth Quarter

Bridgeport – 11:52, Marcellus Johnson 66 pass from Faulkenberry, Deluna kick

Benbrook – 11:39, Quintan Jackson 75 run, Samons kick

Bridgeport – 8:33, Cole Barton 3 run, Barton run

Bridgeport – 0:55, Marcellus Johnson 74 pass from Faulkenberry, Deluna kick

Bridgeport Benbrook

First Downs 15 19

Rushes-Yards 24-163 44-182

Passing Yards 378 217

Total Yards 541 399

Comp-Att-Int 15-21-1 12-23-0

Sacks-Yards Lost 0-0 3-12

Punts-Average 2-29.5 3-37

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-1

Penalties-Yards 8-75 6-57

Individual Statistics

Rushing: Bridgeport, Grayson Mathes 4-18, Cole Barton 17-81, Jason Faulkenberry 3-64. Benbrook, Quintan Jackson 39-184, Jack McMillan 5-(minus 2).

Passing: Bridgeport, Faulkenberry 15-21-1-378. Benbrook, McMillan 12-23-0-217.

Receiving: Bridgeport, Marcellus Johnson 3-191, Hayden Sutherland 1-6, Colton Waters 3-84, Michael Cole 3-44, Jadon Maddux 2-14, Cole Barton 1-17, Carson Johnson 2-15. Benbrook, Brandon Johnson 8-125, Kevin Young 3-56, Devin Rowe 1-36.