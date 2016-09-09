Bulls charge back to top Leopards, 14-11

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, September 10, 2016

Scuffling on offense with just one first down through the first 30 minutes and with the defense hanging on to keep it 11-0, the Bridgeport Bulls needed a spark from somewhere Friday night.

After a defensive stop, the special teams and punt returner Michael Cole ignited the Bulls. Cole weaved through the Leopards coverage for a 22-yard return into Gainesville territory at the 39-yard line.

Bridgeport scored eight plays later to start a comeback that was completed with a Grayson Mathes plunge into the end zone with 3:28 left in the Bulls’ 14-11 win at Bull-Memorial Stadium.

“I just caught the ball and did what I could to get up field,” Cole said. “We needed a play and I executed. You have to do what you can do.”

The win was Bridgeport coach Danny Henson’s 150th victory. It looked very much in doubt through most of three quarters. Bridgeport managed only six yards in the first half.

“At half we told them, ‘it’s an ugly game, but let’s just go win,’” Henson said. “Winning teams find a way to pull out wins in ugly games.”

Cole’s return was the first of a series of big plays for the Bulls over the final quarter and half to give Bridgeport a beautiful finish.

Still down 11-7 with 6:51 remaining, Bridgeport’s Ty Read fell on a loose ball at the Bulls’ 21-yard line to stop a Gainesville drive.

Two plays later, Marcellus Johnson made an all-out dive to haul in a 33-yard pass from Jason Faulkenberry. Later in the drive, Johnson caught a 9-yard pass on a fourth-and-7. Mathes scored five plays later to give Bridgeport the lead.

“Marcellus had a big catch on fourth down,” Henson said. “We couldn’t have won the game without it.”

Faulkenberry, who was under siege the entire first half, being sacked three times for losses of 34 yards and completing just one pass with an interception, finished 8-for-10 for 100 yards. He was 4-for-5 for 62 yards on the game-winning drive.

The Bulls defense held Gainesville without a yard on its last possession to preserve the win.

Bridgeport’s defense limited the Leopards to 51 yards after halftime and sacked Gainesville quarterback Hunter Turbeville four times.

Gainesville scored on the opening possession after a tipped pass from Turbeville landed in Reed Harrison’s hands for a 48-yard gain. Gainesville scored four plays later on a 3-yard run by Calion Baker.

Baker finished with 80 yards on 26 carries.

Gainesville drove the ball inside Bridgeport’s 20 two other times. The Bulls turned the Leopards away on one fourth down and made them settle for a 25-yard Ivan Franco field goal on the other occasion.

Gainesville never made it back inside the 20 the remainder of the game.

“At the beginning of the game, they got a couple of lucky plays,” said Bridgeport linebacker Abe Huerta. “It was up to the defense to get stops. We do what we do and stayed calm.

“It was ugly. We just stayed in there and did our job.”