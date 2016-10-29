Bowie holds off Paradise, 36-28

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, October 29, 2016

Tags: Football, Paradise, Paradise Football

Strong performances by Paradise’s special teams couldn’t overcome a determined Bowie unit as the Jackrabbits topped the Panthers 36-28 Friday night.

After Bowie raked in six on a Daniel Mosley run, Paradise blocked the ensuing PAT, leaving the Jackrabbits up 6-0 until the second half.

Bowie opened up a larger lead in third quarter as Brandon Hutto rumbled in from 20 yards out and then again for two additional points. The teams traded scores through the quarter with Lane Upton darting in on an 8-yard run and Patrick Dorado taking a kickoff 71 yards to keep Paradise within six heading into the final frame.

The Jackrabbits outgained Paradise 361 yards to 249, with Hutto leading Bowie with 23 carries for 168 yards. Lane Upton rushed 17 times for 71 yards.