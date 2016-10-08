Bowie blasts Boyd in 4-3AI opener

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, October 8, 2016

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Football, Football

Bowie’s Gage Posey ran for 120 yards, including a 76-yard run for a touchdown, as the Bowie Jackrabbits cruised to a 34-7 win Friday at Yellowjacket Stadium.

Bowie took a 21-0 lead in the first half on two Brandon Hutto touchdown runs and a Gabe Allen scoring run. Allen threw a 9-yard score to Posey in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

Boyd scored its lone touchdown of the evening on a 28-yard pass from Kody Risenhoover to Casey Reynolds with 5:30 left in the game.

Posey led a running attack that racked up 290 rushing yards on the evening for Bowie. The Jackrabbits had 395 total yards of offense.

Boyd rushed 41 times for 95 yards, led by Garrett Moran with 57 yards on 15 carries. Risenhoover was 8-for-17 for 78 yards.

Boyd dropped to 0-6 on the year and 0-1 in District 4-3A Division I. Bowie evened its record at 3-3 and 1-0 in district.