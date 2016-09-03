Bells blasts Chico, 54-18

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, September 3, 2016

Bells quarterback Bryan Ponder threw for six touchdowns in leading the Panthers to a 54-18 win over the Chico Dragons Friday.

Ponder completed 21 of his 38 passes for 251 yards.

He connected with Hunter Hawthorne on 14 passes, including four touchdowns.

Bells scored five times in the fourth quarter to break open a 22-12 game.

Chico (0-2) opened the scoring with a 41-yard pass from Jared Blanks to Cameron Weatherly.

The two teamed up again in the third quarter on a 78-yard connection.

Blanks threw for 200 yards, completing 13 of his 22 attempts.

Weatherly caught seven passes for 165 yards.

Nico Starnes ran for 54 yards on four carries for the Dragons, including a 46-yard romp to the end zone with 4:33 left.