Basketball: Yellowjackets sting Dragons for first win – Richardson finishes with 20 points

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 3, 2016

Connor Richardson poured in 20 points Tuesday as the Boyd Yellowjackets picked up their first win of the season 52-37 over the Chico Dragons.

Richardson scored eight in the second quarter and eight in the fourth to finish off the victory.

Boyd improved to 1-2.

Trevor Drake got the Yellowjackets off to a fast start, scoring all nine of his points in the first quarter as Boyd jumped out to a 17-6 lead. Garrett Moran had six of his 10 in the opening eight minutes.

Boyd led 31-17 at halftime and 40-25 going into the fourth quarter.

Devon Wilson paced the Dragons with nine points. Kolton Forbus had six.

Boyd went to the Sanger Tournament over the weekend and will take on Alvord at home Tuesday. Chico was at the Perrin Tournament this weekend and will head to Bellevue Tuesday.