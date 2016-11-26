Basketball: Wichita Falls stops Panthers

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 26, 2016

Wichita Falls used a big second quarter to build a lead and push past the Paradise Panthers 67-38 Tuesday.

Wichita Falls outscored Paradise 19-8 in the second quarter to take a 26-15 halftime lead. Wichita Falls kept pulling away in the second half.

Trace Thigpen led Paradise with eight points. Blaine Gibson and Avery Caddell added six apiece.

AUBREY 60, BRIDGEPORT 58

The Bridgeport Bulls dropped a second game in two days Tuesday with a 60-58 loss at Aubrey.

Justin Myers scored 18 points. Andrew Horton had 17.

GODLEY 71, BOYD 47

The Boyd Yellowjackets fell to 0-2 on the season with a 71-47 loss to Godley Monday.

Godley blitzed Boyd with a 19-point first quarter to take a 10-point lead. The advantage grew to 15, 39-24, at halftime.

Trevor Drake led Boyd with 16 points. Blake Rodgers added 11.