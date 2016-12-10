Basketball: Well-rested Hounds blast Bryson

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 10, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Slidell, Slidell Basketball

After a week of rest, the Slidell Greyhounds showed no signs of rust Tuesday.

With five players in double figures, the Greyhounds blasted Bryson 89-38 at home.

The Greyhounds shot 50 percent from the perimeter, knocking down 11 of their 22 3-point attempts. Shelby Johnson hit four treys, finishing with 14 points.

Slidell moved to 4-3 on the season with the win. The Greyhounds split their first two games at the Lindsay-Era Tournament Thursday. Slidell beat former district foe Tioga 65-32 and then fell to 2A Wolfe City 51-43.

The Greyhounds continue to play strong without last year’s leading scorer Colton Crane, who scored 17.6 points per game. Crane is due back in January after suffering a broken foot.

Slidell is averaging 65.9 points per game and shooting 42 percent.

“Everyone has picked up the slack,” said Slidell coach Todd McCormick earlier in the week.

Against Bryson, Layton Shelton tossed in 19 points to go along with six assists. Humberto Hernandez added 13 points, Isaiah DeLuna 11 and Hunter Horner 10.

The Greyhounds started quick, going on a 21-6 opening run. Slidell built the lead to 44-19 at halftime.

The Greyhounds outscored Bryson 45-19 in the second half.

Along with the strong night shooting, Slidell outrebounded Bryson 36-21. Shelton grabbed 10 boards. DeLuna had nine.