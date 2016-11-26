Basketball: Vidal, Sissies hold off Windthorst

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 26, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Basketball

Bridgeport freshman point guard Emily Vidal drew a tough assignment Tuesday, matching up with Windthorst all-state guard Tatum Veitenheimer.

In just her sixth game, Vidal did more than just hold her own against the decorated Windthorst veteran. Vidal poured in a team-high 18 points in leading the Sissies to a 44-41 victory over the sixth-ranked team in Class 2A at Bridgeport High School gym.

“It was pretty crazy. We just fought through all night,” Vidal said. “We all had to make big adjustments to try to keep her form scoring. She’s a great competitor and facing her is going to help me get better.”

Veitenheimer finished with a game-high 20 points, including 13 in the third quarter when Windthorst cut an 11-point Bridgeport lead to three, 40-37, going into the fourth.

But over the final eight minutes, the Sissies and Vidal held Veitenheimer to just a free throw.

“Emily did a good job playing with her and others also helped with what we wanted to do,” said Bridgeport coach Dallas Taylor. “With a player like that, what you’re trying to do is contain her.

“Em did her job. She handles her business. She’s waited a long time for this. This is a big confidence boost for her and us.”

Bridgeport improved to 5-1 on the season. The Sissies’ lone loss is to Waco Midway in the season opener at the Burleson Centennial Tournament.

The Sissies are winning games at less than full strength. Bridgeport was without five players Tuesday, including one of the area’s top posts from a year ago, Abbi Hatton.

“Tonight I had four sophomores, two juniors and a freshman,” Taylor said.

Though short-handed, it never showed against Windthorst as Bridgeport led from wire to wire. Vidal drained a 3-pointer as part of a 7-0 opening run for the Sissies.

A Kristen Grooms trey gave the Sissies a 17-11 lead after the first quarter.

A putback after an offensive board and free throw by Tylissa Ragland opened up a 28-15 lead for Bridgeport in the second quarter. The Sissies led 28-19 at the break.

Ragland finished with five points and five boards. Delaney Ingram scored six points with five rebounds. Grooms also scored six.

BRIDGEPORT 44, WINDTHORST 41

Windthorst … 11 … 8 … 18 … 4 … – … 41

Bridgeport … 17 … 11 … 12 … 4 … – … 44

WINDTHORST – Tatum Veitenheimer 20, Claire Hemmi 7, Grace Hoegger 5, Presley Zotz 3, Andrea Mankins 3, Charlie Cooper 3.

BRIDGEPORT – Emily Vidal 18, Kristen Grooms 6, Delaney Ingram 6, Tylissa Ragland 5, Morgen Davidson 4, Shelbi Preston 3, Alyssa Cooper 2.

REBOUNDING – Windthorst 39 (Hoegger 7, Veitenheimer 7), Bridgeport 30 (Ragland 5, Grooms 5). 3-pointers – Windthorst 3-18 (Veitenheimer 2, Hoegger 1), Bridgeport 3-12 (Vidal 2, Grooms 1). Free throws – Windthorst 8-21, Bridgeport 13-25.