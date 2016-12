By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 24, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Northwest, Northwest Basketball

Avery Anderson led a trio of Texans in double figures with 26 points as Northwest opened District 6-5A play Tuesday with a 70-63 win over Saginaw.

Northwest (12-4, 1-0) led throughout. With a 24-point second quarter, the Texans took 42-35 lead.

Northwest’s lead grew to 58-47 going into the fourth quarter.

Fernando Ruiz finished with 16 points for the Texans. Julien Smith added 10.