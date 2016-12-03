Basketball: Texans blasts Haltom

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 3, 2016

The Northwest Texans pulled away from Haltom early and never looked back Tuesday in a 73-27 victory.

Avery Anderson scored 19 points and dished out four assists. Jordan Keys added 13.

Northwest went up 21-6 in the first quarter and built a 46-14 halftime lead.

The Texans played in the San Angelo Tournament this weekend.

PETROLIA 71, ALVORD 26

The Alvord Bulldogs struggled to score Tuesday night, falling to Petrolia 71-26.

The Bulldogs fell behind 26-4 in the first quarter and trailed 41-10 at the break.

Carson Hering led the Bulldogs with eight points and three rebounds.

Alvord went to the S&S Tournament this weekend and will go to Boyd Tuesday.

GRAFORD 91, SLIDELL 63

Layton Shelton scored 29 points, but it was not enough for the Slidell Greyhounds to catch Graford Tuesday night in a 63-91 loss.

Isaiah Deluna added 10 points and Slayton Pruett nine for the Greyhounds.

Slidell went to the Perrin Tournament this weekend. The Greyhounds play host to Bryson Tuesday.