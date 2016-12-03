Basketball: Taking nothing for granted – Boyd senior enjoying best season after scary accident

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 3, 2016

Getting the ball in the paint, the physical and strong Lindsey Thorpe can be a mismatch for nearly anyone.

After tossing in 16 points Tuesday against Chico, the Boyd senior is averaging 17 points per game to go along with eight rebounds, two steals, two assists and three blocked shots for the steadily improving Lady Yellowjackets.

“We’ve started good and everyone has improved,” said Thorpe. “We’re doing good and moving in the right direction.”

While during a 3-7 start the arrow appears to be pointing up for her team, Thorpe knows nothing can be taken for granted as she was shown last month. On the evening of Nov. 13, her SUV left the roadway on County Road 4228 and crashed through a pipe fence.

Thorpe escaped injury in the crash. Her two passengers – Megan Terry and Larrin Maxwell – were flown to John Peter Smith Hospital, but were not seriously injured.

“It was very scary,” Thorpe recalled. “I was fine. I was more worried about Megan and Larrin. I just needed to know they were OK.

“Every day – I’m lucky to be here. My mother tells me every day that she’s lucky to still have me. We’re very lucky. God had us.”

Two nights after the wreck, Thorpe was back on the floor for the Lady Yellowjackets and poured in a season-high 27 points in an overtime loss to Valley View.

“I’m very lucky to come out the way I did so I could do what I needed to do as a leader on this team,” Thorpe said. “I’m a senior and don’t have a lot of high school left. This is my last season.”

Thorpe is enjoying her best year. As a sophomore in 2014, Thorpe averaged 10.8 points and 6.4 rebounds to earn a second-team Wise County spot. Last year, she scored 17 points per game with nine boards as a Wise County first-team selection.

In her second season playing for coach Erica Warner, the Lady Yellowjackets are focused on establishing the physical Thorpe inside.

“She’s played real well,” Warner said. “She’ll continue to play well if she stays inside. She’s a powerhouse inside and that’s where we need her.

“She’s done much better. It’s just part of her growing as a player.”

Thorpe was part of playoff teams her freshman and sophomore campaigns. As one of the team’s two seniors, she longs to make a playoff return after missing the postseason for the first time last year.

“I know what it’s like to be there and these young girls don’t,” Thorpe said. “It’ll be good for them.”