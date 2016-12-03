Basketball: Steers take down Bulls – Kimberling pours in 30 for Graham

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 3, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Basketball

A pregame technical foul on Graham’s Steven Kimberling gave the Bridgeport Bulls a lead before the opening tip Tuesday night.

It may have been the lone misstep of the night for the Graham big man in dominating showing. Kimberling poured in 30 points, grabbed 16 rebounds, made six steals and handed out five assists in the Steers’ 83-54 blasting of the Bulls at Bridgeport High School gym.

Kimberling recorded a double-double before halftime, including throwing down a breakaway dunk and burying a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions for a 13-3 run to close the half. Graham led by 14, 39-25, at the break and continued to pull away, building a 31-point lead in the third quarter.

“We were just bad. It was an old-fashioned butt-kicking,” said Bridgeport coach Alan Green. “It starts with coaching.

“It’s a long season. It’s good for us to be exposed. We’ll get better.”

The Bridgeport offense, which had kept the Bulls in games early in the season, struggled through much of the game. The Bulls managed only three field goals in the first quarter. Bridgeport had nine points in the third, being outscored by 17 in the frame.

Kimberling had 12 of the Steers’ 26 points in the third that started with a 16-5 run. The Steers’ lead ballooned to 55-30 on Cameron Mason’s 3-pointer. Mason finished with 11 points as one of four Steers in double figures. Marc Tate had 14 and Jaxon Brockway 10.

“They hit almost every shot in the third quarter,” said Bridgeport sophomore Jason Faulkenberry.

“They played good defense and hit good shots.”

Faulkenberry led the Bulls with 21 points. He hit three 3-pointers. Andrew Horton joined Faulkenberry in double figures with 10.

The Bulls dropped to 1-3 with three straight losses.

“It starts with a good practice, and we hope to come out and play better at the [Bowie] tournament and get some wins,” Faulkenberry said about turning around the recent trend.

GRAHAM 83, BRIDGEPORT 54

Graham … 18 … 21 … 26 … 18 … – … 83

Bridgeport … 12 … 13 … 9 … 20 … – … 54

GRAHAM – Steven Kimberling 30, Marc Tate 14, Cameron Mason 11, Jaxon Brockway 10, Wesley Martin 9, Preston Ortegon 2, Smith Graham 2, Mercer 5.

BRIDGEPORT (1-3) – Jason Faulkenberry 21, Andrew Horton 10, Justin Meyers 8, Colton Waters 7, Zane Morrow 4, Jadon Maddux 2, Drew Carstens 2.