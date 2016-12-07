Basketball: Slidell takes third

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Nearing the start of their District 21-A title defense, the Slidell Lady Greyhounds finished third in the Perrin Tournament last weekend.

Slidell (7-3) hammered Chico before a 46-36 loss to Huckaby. The Lady Greyhounds closed the tournament with a 48-16 win over Perrin.

“We’re progressing in some areas,” said Slidell coach Lance Shelton. “We’ve got to quit turning the ball over so much. We also didn’t shoot well inside. We’re shooting well from the outside.”

Slidell took on Bryson Tuesday and will head to Blue Ridge Friday.

The Lady Greyhounds open district Dec. 13 at home against Saint Jo.