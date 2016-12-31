Basketball: Slidell rolls through tourney

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 31, 2016

The Slidell Lady Greyhounds rolled through the Bryson Tournament Tuesday and Wednesday.

Slidell went 4-0 to win the tournament, closing it with a 59-28 victory over Bryson.

Bailey Meyer finished with 13 points. Aurora DeLuna and Sam Rambsel scored 11 each. Kayson Roof had 10.

Slidell broke the game open with a 13-5 run in the third to go up 45-18.

The Lady Greyhounds opened the tournament with a 56-28 win over Notre Dame that included 24 points form Kayler Talamantes.

Slidell rolled past City View 53-17 with Meyer and Talamantes scoring eight each.

Talamantes scored 13 in a 74-25 win over Gold-Burg. Slidell led 28-4 after the first quarter.

Slidell (16-3) returns to District 21-A play Tuesday at Bellevue.