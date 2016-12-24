Basketball: Slidell moves to 3-0

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 24, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Slidell, Slidell Basketball

The Slidell Lady Greyhounds used a suffocating defense to build a big lead and roll past Midway 72-30 Tuesday.

Slidell held Midway to just 18 points through three quarters, taking a 48-point lead.

The Lady Greyhounds led 26-6 after the first quarter and 48-9 at halftime.

Bailey Meyer led Slidell with 30 points. In three 21-A games, she’s averaged 25.3 points.

Sam Rambsel added 17 points. Lexi Swift scored eight.

The defending league champions moved to 3-0 in District 21-A. The Lady Greyhounds reached the Christmas break at 12-3.

Slidell will play in the Bryson Tournament starting Tuesday. The Lady Greyhounds return to district play Jan. 3 at Bellevue.