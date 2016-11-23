Basketball: Slidell keeps tourney title at home

The Slidell Lady Greyhounds defended their home floor over the weekend, winning their tournament.
Slidell went 4-0 with big wins over the Bowie JV, Chico, Poolville and Texoma Christian.
“We shot the 3 well the last three games with 35 made 3s,” said Slidell coach Lance Shelton.
Bailey Meyer drained 11 3-pointers. Brooklyn Rambsel hit nine and Kayler Talamantes six.
Slidell took down the Bowie JV 51-19. The Lady Greyhounds hammered Chico 73-25 before a 56-32 win over Poolville. Slidell closed the weekend with a 57-47 victory over Texoma Christian.
Slidell will faced Valley View Tuesday before the Thanksgiving break.