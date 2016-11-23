Basketball: Slidell keeps tourney title at home

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Slidell, Slidell Basketball

The Slidell Lady Greyhounds defended their home floor over the weekend, winning their tournament.

Slidell went 4-0 with big wins over the Bowie JV, Chico, Poolville and Texoma Christian.

“We shot the 3 well the last three games with 35 made 3s,” said Slidell coach Lance Shelton.

Bailey Meyer drained 11 3-pointers. Brooklyn Rambsel hit nine and Kayler Talamantes six.

Slidell took down the Bowie JV 51-19. The Lady Greyhounds hammered Chico 73-25 before a 56-32 win over Poolville. Slidell closed the weekend with a 57-47 victory over Texoma Christian.

Slidell will faced Valley View Tuesday before the Thanksgiving break.