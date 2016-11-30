Basketball: Sissies welcome two players back

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Basketball

Monday afternoon, the Bridgeport Sissies had two of the five players out last week back on the floor for practice.

Natalie Smith and Abbi Hatton rejoined the ranks after being sidelined with injuries. Smith had missed the first six games after suffering a concussion in the Sissies’ first scrimmage. Hatton had been out since injuring a hip in the Burleson Centennial Tournament.

The Sissies are still waiting for Jolene and Katie Torres. CheyAnne Weirich is out for the season with a leg injury.

Though shorthanded most of the season, including having only seven players against Windthorst, the Sissies have managed to start the year 5-1. Bridgeport faced Graham at home Tuesday.

“We’re holding down the fort,” said Bridgeport coach Dallas Taylor. “Our kids have done a good job of stepping up and filling in. It really speaks to the program and the development of kids to be ready to step in.”

Taylor added that the injuries and illness plaguing the team is nothing new.

“Last year in preseason, we were never healthy,” Taylor said.

The coach expects the Sissies to receive a benefit later in the season with several younger players getting extended playing time.

“This happening is going to help our depth,” Taylor said.

Bridgeport freshman Emily Vidal has flourished early in the season. Through six games, the point guard is averaging 14.5 points. She’s scored in double figures in all but one game – the season opener against Waco Midway. Vidal scored 18 in the past two games against Springtown and Windthorst.

After facing Graham Tuesday, the Sissies will get a big test Friday at Ponder. The Lady Lions are off to a 9-1 start after the 60-50 win over Boyd Nov. 22 before the Thanksgiving break. Ponder has won nine straight since the season-opening 67-53 loss to Brock.