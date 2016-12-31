Basketball: Sissies repeat as tournament champs

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 31, 2016

For nearly the final four minutes Wednesday night, the Bridgeport Sissies couldn’t find the bottom of the basket.

Unable to score, the Sissies locked down defensively and held Burleson to just one field goal in the same span to earn the hard-fought 27-26 victory and a second straight championship at the Pilot Point Hoop Fest.

“When you’re struggling from the floor, there’s other things you have to pick up – defense and rebounding,” said Bridgeport coach Dallas Taylor. “It was a good win for us.”

The victory was the fourth for Bridgeport in a two-day span after the Christmas break. The Sissies beat Gunter 60-23, Caddo Mills 67-42 and Alvord 49-35 to reach the finals.

“Coming out of the Christmas break, these were four good wins for us,” Taylor said. “There’s things we have to solidify before next Friday [the District 9-4A opener].”

Defensively, Bridgeport kept Burleson out of sorts, forcing 25 turnovers. Burleson had 15 in the first half.

“We mainly focus on defense,” said Abbi Hatton, who was named the tournament MVP. “You have to play tough defense to get the ball.”

The Sissies couldn’t turn the turnovers into points, struggling to knock down shots. Bridgeport managed only seven field goals. The Sissies had just three in the first half.

Hatton provided offense, attacking the glass and getting six of her team-high 10 points on second-chance opportunities. She pulled down four of her nine rebounds on the offensive end.

“Abbi does a great job for us. She’s a workhorse,” Taylor said.

Hatton’s three-point play and putback capped an 8-0 Sissies run to end the third quarter that put Bridgeport up 22-14.

After Kristen Grooms’ layup with 3:40 left put the Sissies up 27-22, they didn’t score again. Burleson pulled within a point with 2:31 left but couldn’t even the score or take the lead, missing its final three shots.