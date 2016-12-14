Basketball: Sissies finish third at tourney

The Bridgeport Sissies finished third at the Midlothian Heritage Tournament over the weekend.
Emily Vidal tossed in 22 points in the Sissies’ 57-41 win over Fort Worth Christian in the third-place game.
“It was a good way to finish a tournament,” said Bridgeport coach Dallas Taylor.
Bridgeport improved to 10-4.
The Sissies went 3-2 at the tournament.
Kristen Grooms scored 23 in a 66-21 win over Ferris in the first game of the tournament. Abbi Hatton had a double-double of 10 points and 10 boards.
Chisholm Trail edged Bridgeport 38-30. Stephenville used a 14-6 run in the fourth quarter to beat Bridgeport 44-42. Vidal scored 12 and Hatton 10.
The Sissies rebounded with a 57-41 win over Paschal with Vidal scoring 18.
LAKE COUNTRY 54, DECATUR 46
The Decatur Lady Eagles slipped to 7-7 on the season with a 54-46 loss to Lake Country Friday.
Maddi Kyle scored 12 and Abbie Heiens 10.
Lake Country outscored Decatur 17-7 in the second quarter to take a 32-25 halftime lead and held on in the second half.
SLIDELL 50, BLUE RIDGE 26
Kayler Talamantes scored 15 points and hit three 3-pointers in the Slidell Lady Greyhounds’ 50-26 win over Blue Ridge Friday.
Bailey Meyer added nine points and Amber Sylvera eight.