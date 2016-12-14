Basketball: Sissies finish third at tourney

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Basketball, Decatur, Decatur Basketball, Slidell, Slidell Basketball

The Bridgeport Sissies finished third at the Midlothian Heritage Tournament over the weekend.

Emily Vidal tossed in 22 points in the Sissies’ 57-41 win over Fort Worth Christian in the third-place game.

“It was a good way to finish a tournament,” said Bridgeport coach Dallas Taylor.

Bridgeport improved to 10-4.

The Sissies went 3-2 at the tournament.

Kristen Grooms scored 23 in a 66-21 win over Ferris in the first game of the tournament. Abbi Hatton had a double-double of 10 points and 10 boards.

Chisholm Trail edged Bridgeport 38-30. Stephenville used a 14-6 run in the fourth quarter to beat Bridgeport 44-42. Vidal scored 12 and Hatton 10.

The Sissies rebounded with a 57-41 win over Paschal with Vidal scoring 18.

LAKE COUNTRY 54, DECATUR 46

The Decatur Lady Eagles slipped to 7-7 on the season with a 54-46 loss to Lake Country Friday.

Maddi Kyle scored 12 and Abbie Heiens 10.

Lake Country outscored Decatur 17-7 in the second quarter to take a 32-25 halftime lead and held on in the second half.

SLIDELL 50, BLUE RIDGE 26

Kayler Talamantes scored 15 points and hit three 3-pointers in the Slidell Lady Greyhounds’ 50-26 win over Blue Ridge Friday.

Bailey Meyer added nine points and Amber Sylvera eight.