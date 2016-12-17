Basketball: Sissies come back to beat Lindsay

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 17, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Basketball

Trailing heading into the fourth quarter, the Bridgeport Sissies didn’t stay there long Tuesday night.

The Sissies ended the game on a 25-3 run in a 54-38 victory over the Lindsay Lady Knights.

Bridgeport improved to 11-4.

Emily Vidal turned in a huge game scoring 26 points, grabbing eight rebounds and making seven steals.

Abbi Hatton scored 16 points with seven boards.

Bridgeport struggled in the first half and trailed 22-15 at halftime. The Sissies remained behind 35-29 going into the final frame.