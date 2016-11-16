Basketball: Sissies capture consolation title

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Coming off a district title last season and a trip to the area round of the playoffs, the Bridgeport Sissies opened the new year with a consolation championship at the Burleson Centennial Tournament.

The Sissies went 3-1 with victories over Midlothian, Lubbock and Lubbock Estacado.

Bridgeport dropped the opener to the 19th-ranked team in 6A Waco Midway, 87-34.

Abbi Hatton had 14 points and five boards.

The Sissies rebounded with a 56-49 win over Midlothian led by 17 points from Emily Vidal. Hatton turned in a double-double of 15 points and 10 boards. Kristen Grooms chipped in 10.

Vidal scored 16 and Hatton 12 in the 51-38 win over Lubbock.

In the final game, Vidal and Grooms each poured in 12 in a 58-45 win over Lubbock Estacado. Delaney Ingram pulled down 13 rebounds.

Bridgeport returned to action Tuesday at home against Springtown.

ROYSE CITY 50, PARADISE 35

The Paradise Lady Panthers struggled from the free-throw line Saturday, falling to Royse City in the consolation final at the Eaton Tournament.

Paradise went 19-for-34 from the line.

Paradise fell to 2-2 with the loss.