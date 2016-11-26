Basketball: Richland, Roberts rally past Eagles – Decatur’s Hicks drops in 42 in loss

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 26, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Decatur, Decatur Basketball

With only two walk-through workouts with the full complement of the players, the Decatur Eagles managed to build a 10-point lead on Richland Tuesday afternoon heading into the fourth quarter.

But Missouri signee CJ Roberts dropped in 20 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, including going 12-for-13 at the free-throw line, to charge Richland ahead and on to the 75-70 win at Decatur High School gym.

Richland outscored Decatur 34-19 over the final eight minutes, including a 13-1 run during a two-minute span in the middle of the frame. Decatur (1-2) committed nine of its 25 turnovers in the fourth quarter.

“We’ve had two run-throughs and are trying to get by doing the basics,” said Decatur senior Parker Hicks.

“These games are prepping us well for when the playoffs come around and the teams we’ll have to play. It gives us an idea of what it’ll be like in February.”

Hicks dropped in a career-best 42 points and collected 12 rebounds. He admitted having the Division I-bound Roberts on the floor brought out a little extra energy.

“It shows me how I have to play to get to the next level,” Hicks said.

Through three games, Hicks is averaging 31.3 points. He’s averaging 37.5 points at home.

“He’s a big-time player and we don’t expect anything less from him,” said Decatur coach Drew Coffman. “We have other guys that are capable of scoring. We’re still trying to get the chemistry down.

“I’m proud of these guys. They had one run-through practice and played a game yesterday and another run-through and played another game. We were trying to grind it out. It’s not normal to have so many games without practicing. I’m proud of how they came out and gave a gutty effort.”

Decatur shook off a slow start, closing the first quarter on a 12-6 run to take a 17-15 lead.

Behind 10 points from Wesley Salandich in the second frame, Richland took a 32-29 halftime lead. Salandich finished with 16 points and six boards.

The Eagles turned up the defense in the third, holding Richland without a field goal over the final 6:05 of the quarter. Decatur went on a 15-4 run over the stretch to take a 51-41 lead. Wilson Hicks hit a pair of 3-pointers in the quarter. He scored 18 points.

As soon as the fourth quarter began, Roberts took over. He hit three free throws just 16 seconds into the quarter and tied the score at 57 with a four-point play.

Rasheed Rice banked in a trey from the top of the key with 3:40 left to push Richland into the lead for good.

RICHLAND 75, DECATUR 70

Richland … 15 … 17 … 9 … 34 … – … 75

Decatur … 17 … 12 … 22 … 19 … – … 70

RICHLAND – CJ Roberts 27, Corey Thomas 7, Rasheed Rice 11, Landon Le 1, Terrance Fowler 4, Landon Burrin 4, Wesley Salandich 18, Marc Ngongo 2.

DECATUR (1-2) – Parker Hicks 42, Wilson Hicks 18, Sergio Sanchez 6, Dane Fitzgerald 2, Drew Redwine 2.

REBOUNDS – Richland 24 (Salandich 6), Decatur 31 (Parker Hicks 12). 3-pointers – Richland 5-16 (Roberts 3, Rice 2), Decatur 5-12 (Wilson Hicks 3, Parker Hicks 2). Free throws – Richland 31-39, Decatur 28-32.