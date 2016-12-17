Basketball: Rangel, Alvord roll to win – Post scores 34 against Valley View

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 17, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Basketball, Basketball

The Valley View Lady Eagles had no answer for Alvord’s Cierra Rangel Tuesday.

The senior post scored 34 points, hitting 15 of her 21 shots, in leading the Lady Bulldogs to a 53-32 victory.

Along with scoring 34 points, Rangel grabbed 16 rebounds.

“Cierra played really well. She worked her tail off on the boards,” said Alvord coach Jerry Johnson.

“She’s reaping the benefits of buying in to what we’re doing early. And people are starting to help off on Cierra and it’s opening things for Randi [Taylor] and Brittany [Gayler].”

Alvord improved to 12-3. Johnson said the team still can improve in several areas.

“The kids are getting better. We’re still turning the ball over more than I’m accustomed to,” he said. “We’re still finding our way. I hope the next five games help.”

Alvord went to Lindsay Friday and will play Dec. 28-29 at the Pilot Point Tournament. The Lady Bulldogs will take on Wichita Christian Jan. 3 before the District 11-2A opener at Perrin Jan. 6.

Valley View stayed with Alvord until the Lady Bulldogs put together a 16-7 run to take a 25-15 halftime lead. Alvord built the advantage to 40-21 going into the fourth quarter.

Paycee Edgett added nine points for Alvord. Gayler had five.