Basketball: Ponder stops Sissies’ streak

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, December 7, 2016

A huge second quarter with four 3-pointers by Harley Bridges helped the Ponder Lady Lions run out to a big halftime lead Friday on the Bridgeport Sissies.

Ponder went up by as many as 23 in the second half on the way to the 53-38 victory that ended the Sissies’ six-game winning streak.

Along with Bridges torching the net in the second quarter, Ponder held Bridgeport to three points and one field goal.

“We didn’t meet their physicality in the second quarter,” said Bridgeport coach Dallas Taylor. “We turned the ball over and allowed them to get to the basket.

“We’ll learn a lot from this one. We’ll have to.”

Bridgeport fell to 6-2 on the season, heading into Tuesday’s game at Iowa Park.

Kristen Grooms led Bridgeport with 13 points. Emily Vidal, who came into the game averaging, 15.2 points per game was held to seven.

The Sissies didn’t help themselves, shooting 50 percent (7-for-14) from the free-throw line. Ponder went 14-for-24 at the line.

Bridgeport was in the game early. Vidal hit a 3-pointer during a five-point first quarter as the Sissies trailed 17-13.

Bridgeport offense then went silent with Grooms hitting the lone field goal in the second quarter. Ponder took a 37-16 halftime lead.

After falling down 45-22 midway through the third quarter, Bridgeport worked to within 16 on Shelbi Preston’s 3-pointer with two minutes left in the frame.

Ponder stopped the rally taking a 48-29 lead into the fourth quarter. Bridgeport never got closer than 15 the rest of the way.

PONDER 53, BRIDGEPORT 38

Bridgeport … 13 … 3 … 13 … 9 … – … 38

Ponder … 17 … 29 … 11 … 5 … – … 53

BRIDGEPORT (6-2) – Shelbi Preston 5, Emily Vidal 7, Morgen Davidson 1, Kristen Grooms 13, Abbi Hatton 3, Natalie Smith 5, Delaney Ingram 4.

PONDER – Kylie Green 14, Harley Bridges 12, Taylor Reeves 9, Brigitte Rivere 4, Kelley Akins 3, Kaia Williams 5, Jada Gonzalez 2, Spencer Stinson 4.