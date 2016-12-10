Basketball: Playing Big – Paradise guard cleans up on glass

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 10, 2016

As a third grader, Maddie Mitschke found herself in the paint battling for the ball under the basket as a post.

Seven years later and now playing point guard, Mitschke hasn’t left that mentality behind. She continues to attack the glass, pulling down eight rebounds per game.

“When I was little, I always had to be the post. I always complained about that,” Mitschke said. “Now I’m the point guard. I just go in there and get the ball.

“I just like to go in there and rebound. I like it a lot.”

Tuesday night in a tight loss to Alvord, 50-46, Mitschke grabbed 13 rebounds to go along with 17 points and five assists.

Mitschke turns in the double-digit rebound nights despite giving up several inches in height. She stands a proud 5’6″ 3/4.

“Don’t forget the three-quarters,” she joked.

To her rebounding being more about mindset and desire than height:

“I just know that I’m going to get under there and grab it. In my mind, I’m going to get that ball,” Mitschke said. “When the shot goes up, I go down there and try to get myself positioned to get the rebound.

“It’s just hustling and working hard. Whenever we’re all working hard together, it’s easy to do the extra things, get the rebounds and get the loose balls.”

Mitschke’s success in rebounding is not a surprise to coach Chad Woodard, who took over the program after serving as the boys assistant last year.

“I saw it last year with her ability to do it,” Woodard said. “I told her when we first started basketball that she was going to be our leading rebounder. She plays hard and knows how to find the basketball.”

Early this season, the Lady Panthers were struggling to rebound as a team. Woodard then gave Mitschke the unusual charge for a point guard to man the boards. Due to Mitschke’s work, the team has improved.

“She had a real good tournament in Lipan rebounding,” Woodard said. “I told her she has the ability to do it, use your abilities. She’s really taken off.

“I think she takes it upon herself to lead in that way – to play hard and get to the rim and get the basketball.”

Mitschke continues to throw her body in the fray under the basket despite coming off a wrist injury that forced her to miss a few matches of the volleyball season. The sophomore chipped a bone in her wrist diving for a ball.

“I didn’t think anything of it until it kept hurting for a while,” she said. “Good thing it was just minor, and we’re all good now.”

In the fall on top of playing volleyball, she also ran cross country, helping the team to regionals. After basketball, she will not take a break, running track.

“I’m going all year from cross country to track,” Mitschke said.

While basketball is her favorite, she points out that all the sports help each other, especially cross country.

“Cross country helps prepare you for everything you do. It’s good for mental toughness,” she said.

Along with her rebounding, Mitschke is supplying more than eight points per game while running the Paradise offense.

“She’s a leader on the court,” Woodard said. “She’s knowledgeable about the game.”

Last year as a freshman, she took over playing point guard with a veteran team around her and helped it to the second round of the playoffs. The district newcomer and All-Wise freshman of the year averaged 6.1 points, 5.1 boards and 2.3 assists.

Mitschke credited last year’s seniors for welcoming her.

“It was new to me. The seniors last year were real supportive and helped me form into the point guard I am now,” Mitschke said.

This year she’s worked to fill the void created with the loss of Taylor Richards, Aliyah Read, Amber French and Madi Horne. Mitschke is quick to point out that standards remain high with the team.

“I knew with everyone leaving we’d all have to step up,” she said. “I don’t think we are rebuilding. We lost a lot of people. People didn’t know the good players we have.”

Woodard said it took the team some time to adjust to the new lineup. He credits Mitschke for getting them on the right track.

“Early with the loss of those girls, we didn’t know how to respond,” Woodard said. “She’s a great team player, and I think she’s filling the void well of what we lost.”

While handling the pressure applied by opposing guards and setting up the offense, Mitschke still relishes those skills she learned in elementary school under the basket. She also wants her teammates to know she has their back.

“I have a great team, and I want to do the best I can,” Mitschke said. “If they miss a shot, I want them to know that I’m going in there, and I’ll put it back up for them. I just like to work really hard. That’s my thing.”