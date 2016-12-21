Basketball: Peaster beats Bridgeport

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016

The Peaster Greyhounds held off the Bridgeport Bulls 48-40 Friday night.

It was the second matchup for the two teams within a week. Peaster beat Bridgeport at the Nacogdoches Central Heights Tournament 51-30.

“After these guys handing it to us in Nacogdoches, I was glad to see our young guys fight,” said Bridgeport coach Alan Green. “Their back line gave us issues and things for us to work on as we start the second half of the season.”

Green pointed out the team’s struggles to knock down shots. The Bulls were 5-for-21 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Jaddon Maddux led the Bulls in scoring with 10 points. Colton Waters, Zane Morrow and Andrew Horton finished with eight each. Horton and Waters grabbed four rebounds apiece.

NORTHWEST 90, SOUTH HILLS 61

Avery Anderson led five Northwest players in double figures with 15 points as the Texans rolled to a 90-61 win over Fort Worth South Hills Friday.

Jordan Keys and Tucker Dunn scored 14 apiece. Darrell Simpson had 12 and Julien Smith 11.

The Texans opened the game with a 22-5 run and led 50-22 at halftime.

BOYD 48, S&S 27

The Boyd Yellowjackets built some momentum heading into Tuesaday’s District 8-3A opener with Paradise with a 48-27 win over S&S Friday.

Connor Richardson hit four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. Trevor Drake added three treys among his 13 points.

Reece Jordan had 12 points and Blake Rodgers 11.

Richardson hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter as Boyd went on a 16-6 run to take a 21-17 advantage. Boyd outscored S&S 18-2 in the third to build the lead to 39-19.

HENRIETTA 66, ALVORD 52

Henrietta stopped the Alvord Bulldogs’ four-game winning streak Friday with a 66-52 win.

Henrietta scored 26 points in the opening frame to build a 15-point lead. The Bearcats led 59-21 at halftime. Down 20 entering the fourth quarter, Alvord outscored Henrietta 23-17 in the final frame.

Ryan Bartholomew led Alvord with 11 points.

SLIDELL 51, ERA 47

The Slidell Greyhounds beat Era 51-47 in their final tuneup before the District 21-A opener Tuesday against Midway.