Basketball: Paradise wins three

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Paradise, Paradise Basketball

The Paradise Lady Panthers finished third over the weekend at the Lipan Tournament, going 3-1.

The Lady Panthers’ lone loss was a 46-44 setback to Class 2A’s No. 2 team Tenaha. Hunter Rogers had 15 and Kaycee Martin nine in the loss.

Paradise rebounded quickly, beating Keene for a second time 60-50. Maddie Mitschke poured in 26 and Martin 11.

Paradise beat Keene in the opener 59-38 behind 17 from Mitschke and 14 from Rogers. Mitschke had 12 in a 45-41 win over Martinsville.

Paradise took on Alvord Tuesday at home. The Lady Panthers will open District 8-3A at Nocona Tuesday.