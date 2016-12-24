Basketball: Paradise takes down Boyd

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 24, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Boyd, Boyd Basketball, Paradise, Paradise Basketball

April Coursey knocked down a pair of her four 3-pointers in the first quarter Tuesday afternoon, helping Paradise off to a fast start.

Coursey finished with a game-high 22 points in the Lady Panthers’ 63-36 victory over neighbor and District 8-3A rival Boyd.

“She’s capable of doing that,” said Paradise coach Chad Woodard. “We’ve told her when she’s open to shoot it. She just needs to believe in herself.

“When she’s deciding to play hard on the defensive end. It helps her on the offensive end.”

Paradise (9-7) improved to 2-1 in 8-3A, heading into the Christmas break. Woodard said he felt good about the team’s start to district after a challenging schedule that included a road game at Nocona and tests against Bowie and Boyd.

“In the Bowie game, the shots weren’t falling early and our confidence went down,” Woodard said. “The next time, we’ll know what to expect against them. But we came back and showed we’re a good basketball team today. We shared the ball and made plays.”

Boyd (6-10) fell to 0-3 to start district.

Paradise opened the game on a 23-5 run that included four 3-pointers. Hunter Rogers and Hannah Beth Pearson added a trey each on top of Coursey’s two.

Coursey hit another 3-pointer in the second quarter, but Boyd trimmed the deficit to 14, 32-18, at halftime.

Lindsey Thorpe scored six of her eight in the second quarter.

Paytin Bullard led the Lady Yellowjackets with 10 points.

Up 15, 43-28, after three quarters, Paradise closed out the game with a 20-8 run. Rogers hit two treys in the final frame. She finished with nine points.

Randa Taylor added 10.