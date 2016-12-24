Basketball: Paradise takes down Boyd in overtime

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 24, 2016

The Paradise Panthers’ first eight minutes of the District 8-3A schedule were forgettable.

They turned the ball over eight times and missed all nine of their shot attempts in a scoreless first quarter Tuesday afternoon.

“It was really frustrating. We couldn’t do anything,” said Paradise guard Patrick Dorado.

Paradise eventually shook off the poor start with Blaine Gibson hitting a 10-foot jumper with 19.3 seconds left to force overtime. In the extra period, Dorado drained a 3-pointer to put the Panthers in front and on the way to a 43-41 victory over neighbor and rival Boyd in the 8-3A opener for both teams.

“Our kids played hard, got after it and hung around,” said Paradise coach Ken Thompson. “We struggled offensively but hung around.”

Dorado led the comeback with 19 points and 15 rebounds. He grabbed five offensive boards, leading to four second-chance points, including Gibson’s overtime-forcing jumper.

“You just have to crash the boards. If you want the ball, you’ve got to go get it,” Dorado said.

After Garrett Moran gave Boyd a lead, Dorado responded on the next possession, hitting a 3-pointer. He also grabbed a big offensive rebound after a missed free throw in overtime to allow the Panthers to kill precious seconds off the clock.

“Patrick has been our leading stat guy all year,” Thompson said. “He’s such an Energizer bunny with the way he plays. He’s not a big kid, but he attacks the boards and gives us so many second and third opportunities.”

It took Ryan Norwood coming off the bench in the second quarter to get Paradise going. Norwood hit a short jumper and a 3-pointer in the final two minutes of the first half to pull Paradise within four at halftime 13-9.

Norwood finished with 12 points, going 5-for-8 from the field.

“I’ve been telling him all year that his time is going to come,” Thompson said. “He came in and made two of the three baskets we had in the first half. He was such a big spark. He saved us today.”

Boyd scored the first eight points of the game and stayed in front until the middle of the third quarter when Paradise briefly tied the game at 20. Connor Richardson put the Yellowjackets back in front with one of his three 3-pointers. He hit two in the frame as Boyd led 26-20, going into the fourth quarter.

“I was feeling it. If I was open, I was going to take the shot,” said Richardson, who finished with 14 points.

Boyd went up six early in the fourth and was trying to stave off Paradise when point guard Trevor Drake was called for his fifth foul with 2:20 left.

Boyd committed three of its nine turnovers in the quarter after losing its point guard. Boyd had 24 turnovers.

“Turnovers down the stretch and defensive rebounding at times hurt us,” said Boyd coach Jacob Hines. “We gave them too many second-chance points.

“It’s a tough loss to start district. I’m proud of the guys. They played extremely hard.”

PARADISE 43, BOYD 41

Boyd … 8 … 5 … 13 … 10 … 5 … – … 41

Paradise … 0 … 9 … 11 … 16 … 7 … – … 43

BOYD (8-6, 0-1) – Trevor Drake 7, Logan Jones 3, Blake Rogers 7, Garrett Moran 4, Brady Vanover 2, Connor Richardson 14, Reece Jordan 4.

PARADISE (7-6, 1-0) – Patrick Dorado 19, Dalton Sanders 2, Cameron Chasteen 3, Ty Valentine 5, Blaine Gibson 2, Ryan Norwood 12.

REBOUNDING – Boyd 27 (Jordan 8); Paradise 37 (Dorado 15). 3-pointers – Boyd 5-17 (Richardson 3, Drake 1, Rogers 1); Paradise 3-13 (Norwood 2, Dorado 1). Free throws – Boyd 6-8; Paradise 6-9.