Basketball: Paradise earns split at Burkburnett

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 31, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Paradise, Paradise Basketball

The Paradise Lady Panthers finished 2-2 at the Burkburnett Tournament after a 61-35 loss to Hereford in the final game.

Hereford broke the game open with a 25-6 run in the second quarter to take a 37-15 halftime lead.

“We ran into a good 5A team that just outplayed us,” said Paradise coach Chad Woodard.

Maddie Mitschke scored 12 points and grabbed eight boards. Kaycee Martin had nine points with five assists.

The Lady Panthers opened the tournament with a 56-30 win over Snyder. Mitschke recorded a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds with five assists and four steals.

Paradise fell to tournament host Burkburnett 74-52. The Lady Bulldogs hit 12 3-pointers.

April Coursey scored 18 points with five assists. Hunter Rogers added 10 points.

Hannah Beth Pearson scored 19 points with seven rebounds in a 61-46 win over Mineral Wells. Kaycee Martin had 12 points with five assists and four steals.

Paradise (11-9) will return to District 8-3A play Tuesday with a trip to City View.