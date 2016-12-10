Basketball: Paradise, Boyd start district trek

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 10, 2016

The Paradise Lady Panthers won a share of their first district title since 1958 last season.

Tuesday night, the Lady Panthers will start the effort to stay atop their league with the District 8-3A opener at Nocona.

“It’ll be a fun atmosphere,” said Paradise coach Chad Woodard. “It’s a small gym and their fans get into it. It’ll be rowdy.”

While Paradise goes on the road, Boyd will open league play against the other co-champ from last year and district favorite Bowie.

Boyd coach Erica Warner and Woodard share the same forecast for the league – tough, tight games each night.

“I think we are in one of the toughest districts in 3A,” Warner said. “Most teams are very competitive and just good basketball programs.”

Woodard added: “Bowie is very good. Jacksboro is good. Holliday is playing well. Everyone is good. It’ll be a fight until the end every night.”

Woodard, who took over for the retired Kevin Pope, has seen his team start 7-6. The Lady Panthers finished third at the Lipan Tournament and continues to improve he said. He knows the girls want to defend their title.

“There is a lot of pride, and they are showing that with the way they are working,” Woodard said. “The girls are getting to know what it takes to be successful and are taking steps at moving in the right direction.”

Boyd is hoping to avoid last year’s slow start to district play that led to them missing the playoffs. Boyd dropped six of its first seven league games last year before winning four of its last seven.

“We will have to play hard, smart and take care of the ball to make a playoff run,” Warner said. “I think in the preseason we have been our own worst enemy with the amount of turnovers we have had. We have the potential to be one of the best teams in the district if we take care of the little things.”