Basketball: Paradise blitzes Millsap

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 3, 2016

Hunter Rogers scored 12 of her game-high 22 points in the first quarter as the Paradise Lady Panthers roared past Millsap 76-35 Tuesday.

Rogers hit three 3-pointers, including two in the second quarter as Paradise opened up a 45-11 lead.

Damaris Gonzalez and Kaycee Martin scored 11 points each.

Paradise won a pair of games Thursday at the Lipan Tournament to improve to 6-4. The Lady Panthers beat Keene 59-38 behind 17 points from Maddie Mitschke and 14 from Rogers.

Paradise edged Martinsville 45-41 with 12 from Mitschke. April Coursey and Hannah Pearson scored 10 each.

The Lady Panthers take on Alvord at home Tuesday.

ALVORD 69, PETROLIA 34

Brittany Gayler drained five 3-pointers and went 8-for-10 from the field in leading the Alvord Lady Bulldogs to a 69-34 win over Petrolia Tuesday.

Gayler finished with 21 points.

Cierra Rangel added 19 points as Alvord improved to 6-2 on the season.

“I’m very happy about the girls’ level of understanding increasing,” said Alvord coach Jerry Johnson. “We played tonight’s game much closer to what I’m accustomed to.”

Alvord jumped on Petrolia 20-5 in the first quarter and led 44-15 at halftime.

SLIDELL 81, GRAFORD 41

Big nights for Kayler Talamantes and Bailey Meyer led the Slidell Lady Greyhounds to an 81-41 win over Graford Tuesday.

Talamantes poured in 26 and Meyer added 22. Sam Rambsel scored 12.

Slidell knocked down 11 3-pointers.

The Lady Greyhounds opened the Perrin Tournament with a 52-15 win over Chico.

Slidell opened the game on a 17-0 run. Rambsel scored 11 and Meyer 10.

The Lady Greyhounds will play host to Bryson Tuesday.

NORTHWEST 59, WESTERN HILLS 30

Alexus Brigham scored 14 in the first quarter on her way to a game-high 24 in the Northwest Lady Texans’ 59-30 win over Western Hills Tuesday.

Cynthia Kaniki added nine and Lindsey Cox six.

The Lady Texans played in the Kennedale Tournament over the weekend and will take on Fossil Ridge at home Tuesday.