By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 24, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Northwest, Northwest Basketball

After falling behind early, the Northwest Lady Texans rallied in the second half to pull off a win Tuesday.

Alexus Brigham scored 14 points to lead the Lady Texans to a 48-42 win over Saginaw.

Northwest improved to 11-7 and 3-0 in District 6-5A.

Saginaw jumped out to an early six-point lead and led 30-25 at halftime. Northwest fought back to take the lead at the end of the third quarter 39-38.

Paige Thompson and Cynthia Kaniki finished with eight points each for the Lady Texans.