Basketball: Northwest rallies for victory

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 17, 2016

After rallying to force overtime, the Northwest Texans went on a 15-2 run in the extra period to beat Flower Mound 73-60 Tuesday night.

Avery Anderson poured in 25 points. Julien Smith added 22 and Darrell Simpson 12. Simpson finished with eight rebounds and Jordan Keys nine.

Northwest trailed 25-20 at halftime and 40-34 going into the fourth quarter.

PARADISE 52, GODLEY 48

Behind double-doubles from Patrick Dorado and Avery Caddell, the Paradise Panthers edged Godley 52-48 Tuesday.

Dorado scored 14 points with 11 rebounds. Caddell finished with 14 points and 10 boards.

The Panthers will open District 8-3A play Tuesday at home against Boyd.

VALLEY VIEW 61, SLIDELL 57

The Slidell Greyhounds couldn’t overcome a sluggish second quarter in a 61-57 loss Tuesday to Valley View.

Slidell scored just four points in the second frame falling behind 34-23 at halftime. Slidell pulled within six, 50-44, going into the fourth quarter.

Layton Shelton scored 24 points with eight rebounds and four assists. Slayton Pruett added nine points.

Slidell went to Era Friday and will start 21-A play at home Tuesday against Midway.

CHICO 48, BRYSON 36

Devon Wilson scored 16 and Willie Payne 10 as the Chico Dragons beat Bryson 48-36 Tuesday.

The Dragons headed to Gold-Burg Friday.