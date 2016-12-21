Basketball: Nocona edges Boyd

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016

With the score tied at 56 with 1:30 to go, the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets couldn’t find a way to make the plays down the stretch Friday to record a road victory.

Nocona ended the game on an 8-0 run to pull out the 64-56 win to drop Boyd to 6-9 on the year and 0-2 in District 8-3A.

“It was a tough loss,” said Boyd coach Erica Warner. “We fought hard but we just couldn’t get anything to go our way.”

Lindsey Thorpe controlled the interior scoring 27 points. She scored 15 in the first half to put Boyd up 33-32 at halftime.

Boyd led 47-45 going into the fourth quarter.

Paytin Bullard added 11 points for the Lady Yellowjackets.

BRIDGEPORT 44, MUENSTER 39

For the second time in a week, the Bridgeport Sissies staged a fourth-quarter comeback to knock off a Cooke County squad.

Trailing by nine with five minutes to go, the Sissies stormed back to take down Muenster 44-39 Friday.

Bridgeport was down 34-21 going into the fourth quarter. The Sissies outscored Muenster 23-5 in the final eight minutes.

The Sissies went 20-for-26 at the free throw line, including hitting 15 shots at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.

Abbi Hatton led the Sissies with 18 points.

Emily Vidal finished with 12 points and Natalie Smith 10.

SLIDELL 54, FORESTBURG 39

Bailey Meyer scored 25 points to guide the Slidell Lady Greyhounds to a 54-39 win over Forestburg Friday.

Slidell (11-3) moved to 2-0 in District 21-A.

After holding a 16-12 lead after the first quarter, Slidell built a 10-point cushion, 30-20, at halftime. Slidell led 47-28 going into the fourth quarter.

Kayler Talamantes finished with 10 points.

ALVORD 55, LINDSAY 39

With the Lindsay Lady Knights giving extra attention inside to Cierra Rangel, Brittany Gayler made them pay Friday in a 55-39 win.

Gayler torched the nets for 26 points. She also had five rebounds, five steals and took a charge. She was 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

Rangel finished with 10 points. Randi Taylor went 2-for-5 on 3-pointers and scored 12 points.

NORTHWEST 49, BREWER 26

The Northwest Lady Texans improved to 2-0 in District 6-5A with a 49-26 win over Fort Worth Brewer Friday.

Alexus Brigham scored 26 points and Cynthia Kaniki 10.

Northwest used an 11-3 run in the third to take a 36-20 lead.