Basketball: New-look Bulls gear up for season opener

Published Saturday, November 12, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Basketball

Led by four players on college rosters this fall, the Bridgeport Bulls followed up their 2015 state title with a second straight district title and trip to the area round.

With a new roster that returns just two full-time players – Jason Faulkenberry and Andrew Horton – the Bulls will begin a new season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Springtown.

“We look a lot different in a lot of ways,” said Bridgeport coach Alan Green. “We’re going a day at a time and trying to get better each day.

“This is a good group with a lot of character. They’ve seen and enjoyed the fruits of our success.”

The quartet of Keenan Holdman, Ethan Chapman, Jacob DelAngel and Devonte Patterson provided 54.6 points and 17.5 rebounds per game last season.

The Bulls will go from that veteran lineup to having only one senior this year – Justin Myers. The Bulls will have a pair of freshmen – Drew Carstens and Jadon Maddux – as key contributors along with sophomore Faulkenberry.

Green acknowledged the team’s youth.

“It’s going to be a challenge. We’re excited about it,” Green said. “We evaluate things a day at a time and trying to get better each practice.”

Horton, who shot 38 percent outside the 3-point arc last year, gives the Bulls a deadly outside shooter.

Green said Faulkenberry, who played in the post last year as a freshman, is running a lot of point guard.

Myers and Colton Waters are working at the wing.

Underneath, Carstens, Caleb Corneilson and Blaze Ragland are teaming to fill the forward spots.

“We’ll be guard oriented,” Green said. “I’m confident in our ability to shoot the ball.”

With the new faces, the Bulls are concentrating early in the season to answer rotation questions and build continuity before a tough District 9-4A schedule starts in January.

“January 13 against Sanger. It’s about what we do between now and then in every practice and film session,” Green said.