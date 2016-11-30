Basketball: Making most of opportunities – Rangel shines in new Alvord offense

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Basketball, Basketball

Over the Alvord Lady Bulldogs’ first seven games, opposing teams have been at a loss to slow down Cierra Rangel.

The senior post is averaging 18.3 points per game and shooting 74 percent from the field, grabbing 6.4 boards for the 5-2 Lady Bulldogs.

Rangel’s average is up more than four points from last year in the Lady Bulldogs’ new system under coach Jerry Johnson.

“Last year, we were all guard-oriented,” Rangel said. “In this system, there’s a purpose for everyone, and we try to take advantage of mismatches.

“The opportunities are so much more.”

For Rangel, the strong start and opportunities have brought back a joy on the court that last year at times left her.

“I try to stay positive, but at times last year I struggled,” Rangel said. “I was eager for a change. It’s been fun.”

When a third coach during Rangel’s four years arrived over the summer, she was determined to keep an open mind and adapt to the change.

“It’s been an adjustment every year. But I’m excited to see where it will take us,” Rangel said.

“My job as a senior is to make sure everyone is on the same page. Both Coach Johnsons (Jerry and Jase) came in with open minds. They’ve moved along with our pace.”

Rangel has scored in double figures in all seven Alvord games. She’s topped 20 twice, including the 23 points against Denton Braswell just before the Thanksgiving break.

“She’s picked up what we do in the post quickly,” said head coach Jerry Johnson. “She’s shot around 80 percent in every game. Her teammates do a good job of getting her the ball.

“A big thing when we got here was how quick we could get kids to buy in. She bought in immediately.”

After the volleyball team made the playoffs with several starters from the basketball team on it, Johnson had to go slow putting in the offense. He said they are still working to get the system in place in the next month before the District 11-2A opener Jan. 6.

“We barely have part of our system in,” Johnson said. “We need time to get the system in. I can’t be happier with the kids and their attitude.”

With Rangel’s strong start, the coach expects teams to devise game plans to stop her. Johnson said the team’s other options will have a chance to break down the defense.

“We need to get to a point where it’s pick your poison,” he said. “In our system, our guards and posts have always been strong.”

Rangel expects the team to build on the early-season success as she and her teammates get more time on the court together. She’s just grateful for the opportunity.

“It’s different being a senior and part of a new program,” she said. “But I’m lucky to be a part of it.”