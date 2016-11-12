Basketball: Lady Greyhounds return to floor

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 12, 2016

In their first season with Lance Shelton on the bench, the Slidell Lady Greyhounds celebrated a 21-A title and reached the Class A Region III quarterfinal.

The Lady Greyhounds will begin the follow-up to last year’s 28-5 season Tuesday with a tough opener at home against neighbor Era.

During the preseason practices, Shelton has been impressed with work of his squad.

“We’re working hard. There’s some things that are looking good,” he said. “We have more depth than last year.”

The Lady Greyhounds have suffered a setback before the season with the loss of Taylor to a knee injury.

Slidell returns three starters with Kayler Talamantes, Bailey Meyer and Kayson Roof.

Talamantes was the District 21-A MVP last season, pouring in 15.9 points per game and knocking down 72 3-pointers.

Roof averaged four offensive boards per game last year.

“Kayson is a heck of a rebounder,” Shelton said.

Meyer will be moving from playing in the post to point guard.

The Lady Greyhounds will add sophomore Kate Zuniga to the mix in the post.