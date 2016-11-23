Basketball: Jackets drop season opener

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 23, 2016

The Boyd Yellowjackets fell in their season opener Friday to Rio Vista, 70-54.

Three Yellowjackets finished in double figures. Trevor Drake scored 15. Blake Rodgers added 13 and Reece Jordan 12.

After a slow start and falling behind by seven, the Yellowjackets went on a 20-10 run in the second quarter to take a 29-26 halftime lead. Rodgers had seven in the second frame.

Rio Vista responded by outscoring Boyd 21-9 in the third to take a 47-38 lead.

Boyd returned to the floor Monday with a game against Godley.