By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Tags: Basketball, Slidell, Slidell Basketball

The Slidell Greyhounds went 2-2 over the weekend at its opening weekend tournament.

The Greyhounds beat Savoy 81-34 in the opener and then edged the Krum JV 60-69.

Slidell dropped a tough matchup against Denton Calvary 51-37 and then fell to Texoma Christian 67-59.

“We played pretty well despite the injury bug,” said Slidell coach Todd McCormick. “We have three out right now.”