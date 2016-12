By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 24, 2016

The Slidell Greyhounds started District 21-A off on the right foot Tuesday night.

Led by 25 points from Layton Shelton, the Greyhounds ran past Midway 67-47.

Slidell improved to 8-7 on the season.

Every Slidell player scored. Shelby Johnson finished with 20 points. Walker Gladden tossed in 13.

The Greyhounds will get a short break from district action, playing in the Bryson Tournament starting Tuesday. Slidell takes on Gordon at home at 2 p.m. Dec. 30.